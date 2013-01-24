* Adjusted loss 58 cents/shr vs estimate of loss 61 cents
* Quarterly revenue down 2.5 pct but costs rise 3 pct
* To cut more than 600 jobs
Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc
posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as costs rose
and revenue fell, and the carrier said it expects to cut more
than 600 management and administrative jobs.
The airline has been working to win back customers who
turned to rivals after technology glitches hurt customer
service. United made a number of changes to integrate as one
carrier following its 2010 merger, including converting to a new
computer reservation system.
Chairman and Chief Executive Jeff Smisek said 2012 was
tough, but things were looking up. "Our operations are running
smoothly and our customer satisfaction scores are climbing,"
he said during a conference call.
Still, United said it was taking actions to improve
financial results. The company said its officer headcount was
reduced by 7 percent in December and starting next month,
management and administrative staff would be cut by 6 percent.
Smisek said a portion of the cuts would come from voluntary
exit programs.
United Continental has more than 85,000 employees.
The world's largest carrier said its quarterly net loss
widened to $620 million, or $1.87 a share, from $138 million, or
42 cents a share, a year earlier.
It took charges of $430 million in the quarter, with much of
that tied to paying off pension obligations and costs for
systems integration and training and severance.
Excluding items, United said the 2012 quarterly loss was 58
cents a share, compared with a 61-cent loss expected by analysts
on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $8.7 billion. Passenger revenue
per available seat mile, a measure of pricing power and how full
planes are, rose 0.6 percent in the quarter.
Operating costs rose 3.2 percent. Although fuel costs edged
down 0.3 percent, expenses for salaries and maintenance
materials were 4 percent and 9.2 percent higher, respectively.
Superstorm Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast
in late October, reduced revenue by about $140 million and
profit by about $85 million in the fourth quarter. The storm
caused shutdowns at major New York area airports, including New
Jersey's Newark Liberty International where United operates a
major hub.
Shares of United were up 2.3 percent to $25.57 in afternoon
trading.