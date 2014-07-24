July 24 United Continental Holdings reported strong second quarter results aided by higher prices as it flew fuller planes.

Net income came to $789 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $469 million, or $1.21 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $10.33 billion.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Alden Bentley)