BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
July 24 United Continental Holdings reported strong second quarter results aided by higher prices as it flew fuller planes.
Net income came to $789 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $469 million, or $1.21 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $10.33 billion.
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering