BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as the world's largest carrier was helped somewhat by lower fuel prices and higher passenger revenue.
For the first quarter the airlines company lost $417 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $8.7 billion.
Last year, the company lost $448 million or $1.36 per share, on revenue of $8.6 billion.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: