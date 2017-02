July 26 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as the company recorded big charges from a messy and long integration of United and Continental airlines.

The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest air carrier, reported a second-quarter net profit of $339 million, or 89 cents per share, compared with $538 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)