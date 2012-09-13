BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals says dosed first patient with BPX-601
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc- dosed first patient with BPX-601, first car t-cell product candidate to enter clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 13 United Drug PLC : * Regulatory clearances, for pharmexx acquisition, have been received from
spanish,portuguese competition authorities
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, driven by higher demand for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products.
* Trevena announces positive top-line results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of intravenous oliceridine in moderate-to-severe acute pain