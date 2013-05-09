May 9 Drugs distribution and packaging services
company United Drug Plc said its first-half profit rose
8 percent, boosted by its acquisition of a marketing services
provider in 2012.
The company also said it would close its UK commercial
packaging facility and record charges of 21 million euros to 24
million euros ($27.7 million-$31.6 million) for the full year,
largely related to the closure.
United Drug reported an adjusted pretax profit of 38 million
euros for the six months to March 31 while revenue rose 14
percent to 1.02 billion euros.
Revenue at its sales, marketing and medical division more
than doubled to 182 million euros, with much of this growth
coming from the recently acquired Pharmexx.
"During the period, the U.S. became our largest
profit-contributing region, followed closely by the UK and the
rest of Europe," Chief Executive Liam FitzGerald said.
The company said it continued to expect adjusted diluted
earnings per share to rise 5 to 8 percent for the full year on a
constant currency basis.
United Drug shares closed at 308.1 pence on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange. They have gained roughly a third in value
in the past six months.