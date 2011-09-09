HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group Ltd is looking to acquire assets of up to $750 million to $1 billion, a senior executive said on Friday.

Executive director Leo Kirby told reporters that the company was targeting deals equal to or bigger than its recent deal with London-listed BP Plc , and it was seeking acquisitions in Africa, the Americas and Asia.

He added that Russia was not its focus in terms of acquisitions.

Last December, United Energy bought oil giant BP's upstream oil and gas assets in Pakistan for $775 million in cash.

United Energy's shares have fallen 47 percent since the start of the year.

United Energy Group, which has oil and gas interests in China and Indonesia and also operates in the oil field services sector, beat off competition from Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) and partner Pakistan Petroleum Ltd . (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)