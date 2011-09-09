* Seeking deals equal to or bigger than BP Pakistan deal
* Aiming to deploy $5 bln capital in M&A over next 5 yrs
* Seeking to complement not compete with China oil majors
By Farah Master and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong-listed United Energy
Group Ltd is looking to acquire assets valued at about
$750 million to $1 billion from established oil companies, as it
seeks to expand its global footprint after securing BP Plc's
portfolio of Pakistan oil and gas assets.
Executive director Leo Kirby told reporters that the company
was targeting deals equal to or bigger than its recent deal with
London-listed BP, and was seeking acquisitions in Africa, the
Americas and Asia.
Armed with a $5 billion project financing loan from China
Development Bank Corp , Kirby and Chief Financial
Officer Thomas Pang, said the company was focused on large
acquisitions likely to complement China's oil majors such as oil
giant PetroChina Co Ltd .
"We can easily see a way of at least growing the company
fivefold in the next five years by deploying that capital and
accreting some value in a 4-5 year timeframe to see our way
becoming a $10 billion enterprise," Kirby said.
Russia, Europe and sanctioned countries including Iran,
Sudan and North Korea would not be areas of focus, he added.
United Energy, with a market capitalisation of about $1
billion, bought oil giant BP's upstream oil and gas assets in
Pakistan for $775 million in cash last December.
While Pakistan is a higher risk environment, Kirby said he
saw little disruption to operations as the company supplied a
sixth of gas in Pakistan and had good government relations and
local support.
Shares in United Energy, which also has operations in China
and Indonesia, have fallen 46 percent since the start of the
year.
"We quite like the model of large oil companies exiting
countries where we take over their operations, take over their
people," Kirby said.
The executives said United Energy was hoping to complete an
acquisition by next year but could not be more specific.
