SINGAPORE Oct 5 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
has three board seats in Singapore-listed Chinese water
treatment firm United Envirotech (UEL) following its
investment in the firm, UEL said on Wednesday.
David Liu, KKR's chief executive of greater China, Julian
Wolhardt, a member of KKR focusing on private equity
transactions in the region, and Zhao Fu, a senior principal,
have been appointed to the board of directors at UEL, the
company said in a statement.
KKR agreed in August to invest $113.8 million in
convertible bonds of UEL, as the U.S. private equity fund seeks
to tap the mainland's fast-growing water treatment industry.
If the bond is fully converted, KKR will be UEL's largest
shareholder with a 38.4 percent stake on a fully diluted basis.
The bond, completed on October 4, offers a 2.5 percent coupon
and can be converted into equity shares at S$0.45 each at the
end of a five-year tenure.
