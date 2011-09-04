* Flight was coming in from Chicago
* Right wing of plane appears damaged - witness
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Sept 4 A United Express plane carrying
44 passengers from Chicago skidded off the runway while landing
in Ottawa, although there appeared to be no injuries, a fire
department official said on Sunday.
All the passengers and three crew left the plane and were
taken to the airport terminal on a city bus, said Marc Messier,
a spokesman for Ottawa Fire Services.
"When we arrived, they were pretty much all off the plane,"
he said, adding none of the passengers immediately requested
medical attention.
Emergency crews sprayed foam on a large amount of fuel that
had leaked from the plane, an Embraer ERJ 145, he said.
A Reuters photographer at the airport said the plane, still
surrounded by emergency vehicles, was sitting off the runway
and appeared to have a damaged right wing.
United Express flights are operated by various regional
carriers working with United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
A United spokesman said in an e-mail that Trans States
Airlines, the operating carrier, would issue a statement
shortly.
(Additional reporting by Chris Wattie in Ottawa; Editing by
Peter Cooney)