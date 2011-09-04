* Flight was coming in from Chicago
* Right wing appears damaged - witness
(Updates with information from Trans States Airlines)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Sept 4 A United Express regional jet
carrying 44 passengers from Chicago skidded off the runway
while landing in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon, but no one was
apparently injured, authorities said.
All the passengers and crew members from United Express
Flight 3363 left the plane and were taken to the airport
terminal on a city bus, said Marc Messier, a spokesman for
Ottawa Fire Services.
"When we arrived, they were pretty much all off the plane,"
he said, adding that none of the passengers immediately
requested medical attention.
Emergency crews sprayed foam on a large amount of fuel that
had leaked from the plane, an Embraer ERJ 145 (EMBR3.SA), he
said.
A Reuters photographer at the airport said the plane, still
surrounded by emergency vehicles, was sitting off the runway
and appeared to have a damaged right wing.
Trans States Airlines, the operating carrier of the flight,
said in a statement that it "cannot speculate as to the cause
of the incident," but would provide more information as it
becomes available.
The company also said it would be involved in the
investigation, which is being led by the Transportation Safety
Board of Canada.
United Express flights are operated by various regional
carriers working with United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
(Additional reporting by Karin Matz in Chicago, Chris Wattie
in Ottawa; Editing Peter Cooney and Xavier Briand)