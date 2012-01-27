SINGAPORE Jan 27 Shares of Singapore-listed forestry firm United Fiber System Ltd surged as much as 71 percent on Friday after announcing it is doing a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse takeover deal with Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk to refocus its business on coal mining.

At 0100 GMT, United Fiber shares were up 61 percent at S$0.045 on a volume of 3.1 million shares, 3.1 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Under an agreement, United Fiber will swap 92.8 percent of its enlarged share capital for a 67 percent stake in Golden Energy which is currently owned by PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)