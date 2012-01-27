TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
SINGAPORE Jan 27 Shares of Singapore-listed forestry firm United Fiber System Ltd surged as much as 71 percent on Friday after announcing it is doing a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse takeover deal with Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk to refocus its business on coal mining.
At 0100 GMT, United Fiber shares were up 61 percent at S$0.045 on a volume of 3.1 million shares, 3.1 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.
Under an agreement, United Fiber will swap 92.8 percent of its enlarged share capital for a 67 percent stake in Golden Energy which is currently owned by PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.