Dec 2 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that as the effects of the national healthcare reform law diminish in 2016, the health insurer expects its pace of growth to be above 2015 and to accelerate from there.

Hemsley, who was speaking at an analyst day, said that he expects 2015 earnings to be near the top of the company's forecast range, which is for earnings per share of $6 to $6.25. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)