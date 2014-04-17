April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, said on Thursday that first-quarter
profit fell due to costs and taxes related to the national
healthcare reform law as well as government cuts to Medicare
funding.
UnitedHealth said that net profit was $1.1 billion, or about
$1.10 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.16 per share
a year earlier. Analysts had expected first quarter profit of
$1.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UnitedHealth stuck by its previous forecast for 2014
earnings of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)