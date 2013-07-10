By Ransdell Pierson
July 10 UnitedHealth Group Inc on
Wednesday said it expects its accountable care contracts to
double to $50 billion by 2017, reimbursing far more doctors and
patients according to how well and how economically medical care
is delivered.
The largest U.S. health insurer, whose earnings have been
hurt by lower government payments for private Medicare services
and prescriptions for older people, said the affordable care
contracts will range across its employer-sponsored Medicare and
Medicaid health benefit businesses.
"UnitedHealthcare is placing much greater emphasis on
rewarding care providers for better care and lower costs as it
dramatically reduces the use of exclusively fee-for-service
contracts," the company said in a release.
In fee-for-service contracts, insurers reimburse healthcare
providers for individual tests, treatments, medical procedures
and prescription medicines.
Existing UnitedHealthcare affordable care programs - now
worth more than $20 billion a year - instead reimburse patients
according to quality and cost-effectiveness outcomes or by
paying for bundles of medical services.
The company said it already has accountable care
relationships with more than 575 hospitals, 1,100 medical groups
and 75,000 doctors across the country, but expects more care
providers to move to accountable care contracts over the next
five years.
The planned changes come as the company and its rivals are
planning how to cope with changes from the federal Affordable
Care Act, which sets profit margins for insurers and outlines
mandatory coverage requirements changes. In 2014, UnitedHealth
and other insurers will start selling coverage on public health
exchanges, with the aim of providing benefits to millions of
Americans who are currently uninsured.
Dr. Sam Ho, UnitedHealthcare's chief clinical officer, said
accountable care contracts now represent more than 15 percent of
company revenue and about 20 percent of company reimbursements
for medical expenses.
"But beyond 2017, we think this will become the dominant
form of reimbursement," Ho said in an interview. "Value-based
payment is the major lever we have for improving the quality and
affordability of health care."
The accountable-care approach rewards doctors and medical
centers for measures that improve patient outcomes, including
cancer screening and management of chronic diseases like
diabetes and heart disease, Ho said. Moreover, he said
reductions in hospital readmission rates and in the average
length of hospital stays imply better patient care.
Shares of UnitedHealthcare were up 0.3 percent at $68.20 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.