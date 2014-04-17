April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc :
* Says government funding cuts to private medicare are 3
percent to 3.5 percent
in 2015
* Says will work through and try to mitigate medicare cuts in
2015
* Says hepatitis c costs are a "multiple" of what it had
expected for Q1
* Says hepatitis c patient volume may moderate after pent-up
demand starts to
wear off
* Says working with state medicaid agencies on unexpected
hepatitis c costs and
expects to be reimbursed
* Says competitor pricing in New York small business plans is
not sustainable,
plans to speak to state regulator
* Says has a "bias" to increase role on obamacare exchanges in
2015
* Says obamacare enrollment figures and high percentage of
"silver" plans are
positive factors