US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
July 17 UnitedHealth Group: * Unitedhealth says in conference call that company will advance its participation in
insurance exchanges in a measured way * Unitedhealth CEO says second quarter reimbursements for gilead's
sovaldi hepatitis c drug were within revised expecations * Unitedhealth says has strong controls over appropriate use of sovaldi, other
drugs * Unitedhealth says plans to become major player in insurance exchanges under
affordable care act, take a "large part" of that business * Unitedhealth says more than 75 percent of eventual market from exchanges has
yet to emerge * Unitedhealth says expects to soon participate in as many as two dozen state
exchanges under obamacare, consistent with its earlier expectations * Unitedhealth says after entering as many as two dozen exchanges next year,
expects to steadily move into new markets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.