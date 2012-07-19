July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a roughly 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates, on growth across most of its insurance plans, and the company raised its full-year forecast.

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said second-quarter net income had risen to $1.34 billion, or $1.27 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)