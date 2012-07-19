BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a roughly 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, topping analysts' estimates, on growth across most of its insurance plans, and the company raised its full-year forecast.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said second-quarter net income had risen to $1.34 billion, or $1.27 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing