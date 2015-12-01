NEW YORK Dec 1 UnitedHealth Group Inc's
chief executive on Tuesday defended the company's recent
disclosure that it would consider exiting the Obamacare health
insurance exchanges in 2017, citing losses on health plans it
said were designed to succeed.
CEO Stephen Hemsley said the company had booked losses
despite having kept costs down with small networks, pricing
competitively and signing up members with better health than the
overall exchange population.
In the first half of 2016, UnitedHealth will decide whether
to take part in any given region after doing a "product by
product, market by market" review, Hemsley said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)