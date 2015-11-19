Nov 19 Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc
on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast due to
continued pressure on its individual plans, which are sold on
exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act.
The company said it now expects to earn $6 per share this
year, down from its previous estimate of $6.25-$6.35 per share.
"In recent weeks, growth expectations for individual
exchange participation have tempered industry wide ... so we are
taking this proactive step," Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley
said.
