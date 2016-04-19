NEW YORK, April 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Chief Executive Officer Steven Hemsley said on Tuesday
that the company would largely exit the Obamacare exchange
market in 2017, following through on a warning he had given late
last year that costs appeared to be unsustainable.
Hemsley, in prepared remarks made as part of the company's
first-quarter earnings report, said that after a state-by-state
review, it had found that the smaller overall market size and
shorter term, higher risk profile suggested it could not offer
plans on a sustained basis. UnitedHealth sells these individual
insurance plans, created as part of President Barack Obama's
national healthcare law, in 34 states this year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)