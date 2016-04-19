(Recasts to focus on exchange exit)
By Caroline Humer
April 19 U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group
Inc on Tuesday said it would largely exit the Obamacare
individual insurance market in 2017, citing expectations for
mounting losses from the program.
UnitedHealth is the largest U.S. health insurer and one of
the biggest sellers of plans on the exchanges, which were
created as part of President Barack Obama's national healthcare
law. UnitedHealth sells these plans in 34 states this year, up
from 25 states last year.
"Next year, we will remain in only a handful of states,"
UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley said in prepared remarks as
part of the company's first-quarter earnings report.
The company warned investors late last year that it was
losing money on the new plans and might exit the market. On
Tuesday, the company raised its 2016 expectation for losses on
the exchanges by $125 million to $650 million.
UnitedHealth's Hemsley said that the shorter term, higher
risk profile of the new members, as well as the smaller than
expected enrollment, suggested UnitedHealth could not offer
plans on a sustained basis.
For the first quarter, United Health's profit was
better-than-expected and UnitedHealth shares rose 1.9 percent to
$130.29 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.
Other health insurers including Aetna Inc and Anthem
Inc are also large players on the exchanges. In recent
months they said they will continue to sell exchange plans.
The company has 795,000 customers from the exchanges, more
than half of them new to UnitedHealth, it said. It expects about
650,000 members by year end.
The government said in February that more than 12 million
people had signed up for Obamacare-related insurance through
HealthCare.gov or a state-based exchange as of Jan. 31. Previous
government expectations had been for more than 20 million
people.
RAISES 2016 PROFIT OUTLOOK
UnitedHealth raised its expectations for 2016 profit, in
part because of a more favorable tax rate that also helped it
beat Wall Street expectations for the first quarter.
Lower sales and administrative costs and a decline in
amortization of intangible assets also helped its first quarter
results. On an adjusted basis the health insurer earned $1.81
per share, compared with Wall Street analyst expectations for
earnings of $1.72 per share, according to ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Net profit rose to $1.61 billion, or $1.67 per share, from
$1.41 billion or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
The company now expects 2016 adjusted net earnings of
$7.75-$7.95 per share, up 15 cents per share from its previous
estimate.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)