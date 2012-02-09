BRIEF-Rexel launches 300 million euros notes offering
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
Feb 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc nudged up its 2012 profit view on Thursday after closing its acquisition of privately held Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value now sees 2012 earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, up from $4.55 to $4.75. Analysts were anticipating $4.79, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of UnitedHealth fell last month after the company backed its forecast that was below Wall Street's target.
The XLHealth acquisition is expected to add about $2 billion in revenue, and with its 117,000 members, will bring UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage membership up to 2.5 million.
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.