BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 14 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, is expanding in the Middle East through an alliance with Al Sagr National Insurance Co.
Through the alliance, UnitedHealth will provide insurance coverage in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain and Kuwait, the company said in a press release. Terms of the agreement with Dubai-based Al Sagr were not released.
UnitedHealth's international unit will offer insurance coverage to employers with employees in the region.
The Middle East deal is the latest example of U.S. health insurers seeking to increase their business internationally. Such global expansion is a critical part of Cigna Corp's strategy, and Aetna Inc also operates a significant operation abroad. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper