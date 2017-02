April 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday helped by an increase in membership across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings outlook.

First-quarter net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.31 per share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)