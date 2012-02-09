Feb 8 U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc
will revise the way it pays doctors and hospitals, a
move which it expects will bring down expenses, a Wall Street
Journal report said, citing documents sent by the company to
employer clients.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer by market
value, will create a "value-based" contract system to pay
doctors and hospitals which will financially reward them for
high-quality and efficient care and potentially withhold
expected increases if they do not meet certain standards.
Providers will willingly enter into the new contracts, not
be forced into them.
Fifty to 70 percent of the insurer's commercially insured
members could be affected by these contracts by 2015, up from
about 1 to 2 percent this year, UnitedHealth said in the
documents, the Journal said.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the
documents, the paper said.
UnitedHealth was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)