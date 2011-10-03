Oct 3 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) plans to start selling low-cost hearing aids as it continues to broaden its healthcare product offerings beyond health insurance.

UnitedHealth said on Monday that its business, hi HealthInnovations, will sell the hearing devices at a retail cost of about $749 to $949. Similar hearing devices typically cost thousands of dollars, according to the company.

Some enrollees of UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage plans for seniors will not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs for the devices.

About 36 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, but an estimated 75 percent of people who can benefit from devices do not use them, largely due to the high cost, according to UnitedHealth.

"Our goal is to put better hearing within reach of more Americans, including the 47 million with Medicare, which does not cover the significant cost of hearing devices," Lisa Tseng, chief executive of hi HealthInnovations, said in a company statement.

UnitedHealth's announcement comes as health insurers begin marketing their Medicare plans for next year. UnitedHealth is one of the largest providers of Medicare plans. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)