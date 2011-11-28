* Sees 2012 EPS $4.55-$4.75 vs Street view $4.75

* Sees 2012 revenue $107-$108 bln

* Analysts call forecast conservative

* Shares rise nearly 3 percent, in line with S&P 500 (Adds analyst comments, details, background, byline)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Nov 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, gave a 2012 earnings projection that barely met Wall Street's target, but analysts said the outlook was likely conservative.

UnitedHealth, whose shares rose nearly 3 percent in early trading, said last month that it expected higher 2010 earnings but did not give a specific forecast. Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley also outlined "considerable" challenges, including a weak economy and price competition in some markets.

The company provided no reasoning behind its forecast on Monday. It is expected to give more detail on Tuesday at its annual investor conference in New York.

Several analysts noted that UnitedHealth has increased its 2011 profit forecast substantially since giving its initial projection.

"Every year for the last several they have come out with initial guidance that has given investors a pause for concern because it appears to be quite low," CRT Capital analyst Sheryl Skolnick said. "There should be a lot more earnings power in this company."

UnitedHealth projected 2012 net earnings of $4.55 to $4.75 per share. Analysts' average forecast is $4.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect this initial view is conservative, and that company can comfortably achieve consensus views of $4.75 and also our bull-case view of $5.00," Sanford Bernstein analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note. "We expect the guidance will calm the worst fears of investors."

Health insurers have posted better-than-expected results throughout 2011, due largely to low medical claim costs as Americans delay doctor visits and medical procedures in the weak economy. But many companies have said they expect use of healthcare services to pick up.

UnitedHealth's 2012 outlook does not reflect its pending acquisition of Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp. In announcing the XLHealth deal last week, UnitedHealth said it expected the purchase to close in the first half of next year and that it would add to earnings.

The company forecast 2012 revenue of $107 billion to $108 billion, compared with the analyst target of $108.5 billion.

UnitedHealth stood by its prior forecast for 2011 profit of $4.52 to $4.57 per share. Analysts are looking for $4.55.

Among rivals who have given specific earnings projections for 2012, Aetna Inc (AET.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) have said earnings may fall. But analysts also deemed those forecasts conservative.

UnitedHealth shares rose 2.9 percent to $44.95 in early trading, in line with the rise in the S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)