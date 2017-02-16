Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a
whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc
that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units
and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of
dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on
Thursday.
The lawsuit alleges UnitedHealth Group overcharged Medicare
by claiming its members nationwide were sicker than they were,
according to the law firm Constantine Cannon LLP.
UnitedHealth Group was not immediately available for
comment.
The whistleblower, who is represented by Constantine Cannon
LLP and Phillips and Cohen LLP, filed in 2011 against
UnitedHealth. The lawsuit has been kept under seal in federal
court in Los Angeles while the Justice Department investigated
the claims for the past five years. Constantine Cannon posted
the lawsuit online when it was unsealed on Thursday. (bit.ly/2lQTOh8)
No total damages were specified in the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)