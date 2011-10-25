Oct 25 Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)
has agreed to make public its filings that seek premium rate
increases in New York state, dropping previous objections, the
state government announced on Tuesday.
A state law passed last year required insurers to seek
prior approval of the Department of Financial Services for
certain rate increases.
Department Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky determined in
September that the filings should be disclosed to the public,
prompting formal objections by UnitedHealth and nine other
insurers.
UnitedHealth has formally withdrawn its objections as part
of an agreement with the department, Lawsky's office said.
"It's absolutely essential for the public to know the basis
for proposed rate increases -- these filings should not be
treated like classified material that only a select few may
know," Lawsky said in a statement, adding that he hoped that
the other insurers would follow UnitedHealth.
Premium rate increases are under increasing scrutiny by
state regulators throughout the United States, as well as
federal authorities, in the wake of last year's healthcare
overhaul.
UnitedHealth, which is also the country's largest health
insurer by market value, sells plans in New York under the
UnitedHealthcare, Oxford and Health Net names.
UnitedHealth said it was glad to have reached agreement
with the department.
"We believe consumers need to understand the elements that
are driving increased health care costs -- and as a result,
their premiums -- and our mutually agreed-upon decision will
provide consumers with access to more detailed health
information," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)