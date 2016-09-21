Sept 21 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, will stop covering several
brand-name drugs as of next year, reinforcing a trend of payers
steering prescriptions to lower-priced options.
In a bulletin seeking client feedback by Sept. 28,
UnitedHealth said it is changing reimbursement terms for
long-acting insulins and will no longer cover Lantus, the main
insulin drug sold by Sanofi SA.
The insurer said Basaglar, a cheaper biosimilar insulin sold
by Eli Lilly & Co would be covered as "Tier 1," meaning
the lowest out-of-pocket costs for members. Levemir, produced by
Novo Nordisk A/S, will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.
Biosimilars are cheaper copies of protein-based biotech
drugs such as Lantus, which are no longer protected by patents.
They cannot be precisely replicated like conventional chemical
drugs but have been shown to be equivalent in terms of efficacy
and side effects.
The insurer also said it will exclude from coverage Amgen
Inc's white blood cell-boosting drug Neupogen, in favor
of Zarxio, a biosimilar sold by Novartis AG.
UnitedHealth last year bought Catamaran Corp for $12.8
billion, making it the nation's No. 3 pharmacy benefit manager
after Express Scripts Holding Co and Caremark, which is
owned by CVS Health Corp.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Marguerita Choy)