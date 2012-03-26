BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd posts Q4 earnings per share c$0.60
* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year
WASHINGTON, March 26 TriWest Healthcare Alliance on Monday filed a protest against the Pentagon's decision to award a nearly 6-year contract worth close to $20.5 billion to UnitedHealth Group to provide military health insurance coverage for its western region.
TriWest said it filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office because it viewed the government's evaluation of the bids as "flawed and unfair," and said its bid was significantly lower than that of UnitedHealth.
TriWest, comprised of nonprofit insurers and university hospital systems, had held the contract since 2009. It said the contract award did not account for transition risks and added switching costs of hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected loss, but said it expects prices in North America to improve through the first half of the year.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Rex Tillerson arrived in Bonn on Wednesday on his maiden foreign trip as U.S. secretary of state to attend a summit of G20 top economies at a time when many are wondering how far President Donald Trump's "America First" message will reshape U.S. foreign policy.