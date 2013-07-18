July 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the nation's largest health insurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net income rose as revenue grew across its businesses that provide health insurance, manage corporate health plans and build health technology systems.

The company reported net income of $1.44 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared with $1.34 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

UnitedHealth said it narrowed the ranged of its 2013 outlook, and now expects earnings of $5.35 to $5.50 per share.