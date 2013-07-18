Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
July 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the nation's largest health insurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net income rose as revenue grew across its businesses that provide health insurance, manage corporate health plans and build health technology systems.
The company reported net income of $1.44 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared with $1.34 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
UnitedHealth said it narrowed the ranged of its 2013 outlook, and now expects earnings of $5.35 to $5.50 per share.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati