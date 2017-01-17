Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit
management business and an increase in memberships.
The company's net earnings attributable rose to $1.90
billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $1.22 billion or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $47.52 billion from $43.60 billion.
UnitedHealth's results land at a time when the
Republican-led Congress, pushed by President-elect Donald Trump,
is moving quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly
known as Obamacare.
The company has said it will pull out of the Obamacare
exchanges as it was unable to make money on the plans, but the
lack of details on a replacement is creating uncertainty for the
entire industry.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)