Jan 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc :
* CEO says health reform law amd medicare funding cuts to
divert $1.50 per
share from 2014 earnings
* CEO says will offset these costs to grow earnings and revenue
in 2014
* CEO says will "focus on delivering" 2015 earnings growth but
performance
depends partly on private Medicare rates
* CEO says watching public exchanges closely and will be
"selective" in 2015
* CEO says sees growth from ACA reform law through Medicaid
expansion,
increased Medicaid membership and dual eligibles
* CEO says initial Medicare membership growth for 2014 is
within estimates