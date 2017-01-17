(Corrects paragraph 2 and 3 to show UnitedHealth CEO sees opportunity for these changes, not that he expects the changes)

NEW YORK Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that he believes state-based healthcare markets can continue to cover people who gained individual insurance under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

Hemsley, who said he has no better sense than anyone on changes to the Affordable Care Act, said during a conference call that he sees the opportunity for the landscape to include Medicaid being available to eligible and paying members.

He also said there is opportunity for structured high-risk pools, a method to pay for the sickest people, as well as the continuation of individual insurance exchanges in the states that choose to keep running them. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)