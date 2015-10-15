NEW YORK Oct 15 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Dave Wichmann said on Thursday that the higher costs it saw in 2015 among patients with Obamacare plans from the state-based exchanges has already been factored into 2016 premium rates and plan designs.

Wichmann said on a conference call with investors that the company expects the 2015 commercial medical cost trend to be towards the lower end of the 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent range it had already forecast for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)