NEW YORK Oct 15 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wichmann said on Thursday that the
higher costs it saw in 2015 among patients with Obamacare plans
from the state-based exchanges has already been factored into
2016 premium rates and plan designs.
Wichmann said on a conference call with investors that the
company expects the 2015 commercial medical cost trend to be
towards the lower end of the 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent range it
had already forecast for the year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)