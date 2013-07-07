BRIEF-Oncocyte to launch lung cancer diagnostic test during second half of 2017
* Oncocyte Corp- plans to launch lung cancer diagnostic test during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 7 The stock of U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group could rise 40 percent over the next two years as Obamacare is fully rolled out, business weekly Barron's said in its July 8 edition.
The company looks better positioned for the revamping of the U.S. healthcare system than competitors Aetna and Cigna because of its combination of high-growth businesses and increasing profit margins, Barron's said. By 2015, its Optum line of health-plan businesses will make up 29 percent of the company's operating earnings, up from 16 percent last year, according to Chris Rigg, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.
"Its Optum business will help drive down costs for its health plans, giving it a competitive edge," Barron's wrote.
UnitedHealth Group is set to report second-quarter earnings on July 18.
The price of UnitedHealth Group's stock is up 22 percent for the year to date. The stock hit a 52-week intraday high of $66.36 on July 1, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Friday, the stock closed at $66.17.
* TG Therapeutics announces positive topline data from phase 3 genuine study of TG-1101 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Amgen has filed a trade secret action in California State Court on March 3, 2017