* UnitedHealth gets biggest prize in Brazil health sector
* Rivals hold less than half of Amil's 10 pct market share
* Small players, regulatory action may chill more big deals
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Oct 8 With a $4.9 billion takeover of
Brazil's biggest healthcare provider, UnitedHealth Group appears
to have snatched the crown jewel in a market with plenty of
promise but formidable barriers to entry for any foreign rivals
looking to follow suit.
UnitedHealth's plan to acquire a 90 percent stake in Amil
Participacoes SA, disclosed on Monday, removes one of
the only obvious options for fast growth via takeover -- mainly
because Brazil's healthcare sector is so fragmented.
More active regulation from Brazil's left-leaning government
may also deter other foreign firms. President Dilma Rousseff has
stepped up enforcement of quality standards in a number of
industries from healthcare to telecoms, and in some cases has
forbidden companies from selling their products until they make
investments to improve services.
Despite such barriers, Brazil clearly offers growth
possibilities that richer countries cannot. Robust economic
growth has lifted more than 40 million people out of poverty and
into the middle class over the past decade -- and they're buying
everything from new TVs to better health plans.
About a quarter of Brazilians are now covered under private
health plans, compared to nearly two thirds of the working adult
population in the United States.
The field of providers looking to exploit that demand shrank
by half in the decade through 2010, but has stabilized since at
about 1,000 companies, according to healthcare regulator ANS.
Amil, which was founded 34 years ago by Chief Executive
Edson de Godoy Bueno, holds about 10 percent of Brazil's private
health insurance market -- more than twice the market share of
its nearest rivals.
The health insurance units of Banco Bradesco and
diversified insurer Sul America may also be tough to
extract from their parent companies at appealing prices.
The rest of the industry consists mostly of small regional
providers and branches of the medical cooperative Unimed.
UnitedHealth's bid for Amil is not likely to affect the
valuation of rivals such as Sul America, Raymond James analyst
Guilherme Assis told clients in a note, as rivals cannot match
Amil's scale and consistent results in the healthcare sector.
STILL LOOKING TO BUY
The greatest consolidating force may continue to be Amil,
which grew to its market-leading position with the acquisition
of Medial Saude in 2009 and expanded its operations in the
northeast region by buying Excelsior Saude and ASL in 2010.
Amil is looking at more acquisitions to continue expanding
its market share, CEO Bueno told reporters on Monday.
The company may also benefit from UnitedHealth's
multinational clients with employees in Brazil, Santander
analyst Daniel Gewehr told clients in a note, which may pose
additional barriers to foreign rivals.
Meanwhile, foreign investors are growing more wary of Brazil
as Rousseff's administration demonstrates a readiness to
intervene in the economy to demand better services and lower
prices from companies.
Just last week ANS blocked 38 providers from selling
coverage of 301 health plans for three months due to excessive
wait times for exams and surgery.
Elsewhere in the economy, Brazil's telecom regulator
suspended sales of some cell phone carriers until they presented
plans for investments to improve their services. And Rousseff
announced negotiations to sharply lower rates on electric
utility concessions in order to boost industrial competitiveness
-- a move that wiped out a quarter of some companies' market
value in a day.
In the short-term, the competition from a UnitedHealth may
weigh on shares of Brazilian healthcare providers such as Sul
America, Tempo and Odontoprev, said Assis
of Raymond James.
UnitedHealth's pricing power could also hurt providers of
diagnostics services such as Dasa and Fleury
, Assis said, adding that Fleury could struggle more
as Amil's founder Bueno is the main shareholder of Dasa.