Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 8 Health insurer UnitedHealth Group said it would buy a 90 percent stake in Amil Participacoes SA , Brazil's largest healthcare company, for about $4.9 billion in cash.
Amil provides health and dental benefits, hospital and clinical services and advanced care management resources to more than 5 million people, the companies said in a statement.
The deal is expected to slightly add to UnitedHealth's 2013 earnings per share, the companies said.
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)