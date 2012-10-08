* Amil is Brazil's largest health insurer
* UnitedHealth: Brazil healthcare market to grow twice as
fast as US
* Deal price represents premium of 22 pct
* UnitedHealth shares up 0.9 pct
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Oct 8 UnitedHealth Group Inc
will buy control of Amil Participacoes SA, Brazil's
largest health insurer and hospital operator, for $4.9 billion,
making a bold move into a fast-growing market as challenges
mount for its U.S. business.
The Brazilian healthcare market has been bolstered by a
growing middle class and is turning to managed care to meet
demand. It is expected to grow twice as fast as the U.S. market,
UnitedHealth Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said during a
conference call on Monday.
"It looks to us like the potential the U.S. market had 20 or
more years ago," Hemsley said.
The purchase marks UnitedHealth's first foray to become a
hospital owner and is the largest overseas acquisition by a U.S.
managed care company yet, according to Thomson Reuters data. For
the moment, UnitedHealth is likely to stand alone overseas as
competitors catch up at home, analysts said.
"United is by far the largest and most diversified player in
the U.S., and so from a strategy point of view they are closer
to this point than others," said David Windley, an analyst for
Jefferies & Co.
Rival U.S. health insurers are busy managing their own
recent deals, so are unlikely to try to expand, he said. In the
past few years, the industry has seen a series of
multibillion-dollar takeovers in its home market, including
Aetna Inc's $5.6 billion buy of rival Coventry Health
Care Inc and WellPoint Inc's planned $4.5
billion purchase of Amerigroup Corp.
Those deals aim to capitalize on expected growth in the U.S.
government's Medicaid and Medicare programs for the poor and the
elderly. But insurers are also under pressure in the nearer term
as those programs cut reimbursement rates and competition grows
among health plans serving employers.
UnitedHealth said it would buy a 90 percent stake in Amil.
The deal price - 30.75 reais per Amil share - represents a
premium of 22 percent. Amil shares were up 14 percent at 28.85
reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. UnitedHealth shares
gained 0.9 percent to $57.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Amil founder and Chief Executive Edson Bueno and partner
Dulce Pugliese will retain the remaining 10 percent stake in the
company for at least five years. Their current stake is 70
percent.
Bueno, who will stay in his job, will also buy $470 million
worth of UnitedHealth shares, making him the single largest
investor in the company.
A DIFFERENT MODEL OF SERVICE
Taking a controlling stake in Amil will add to a growing
international business at UnitedHealth. The company has launched
operations or struck alliances in Australia, the Middle East and
the UK during the past two years.
Competitors also have some overseas business. Insurance
provider Cigna Corp, for instance, bought a Belgian
medical insurance and benefits company called Vanbreda
International in 2010 and expanded in Turkey in 2011.
The deal also gives UnitedHealth a chance to test a
different model of medical service: Amil offers insurance
coverage and also runs hospitals and doctor facilities.
While some examples of this already exist in the United
States, the largest insurers for the most part operate
separately from networks of doctors and other healthcare
providers.
"It's not something UnitedHealth has been willing to do
here, but it gives them an opportunity to see how it works,"
said CRT Capital Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick.
Brazil's healthcare system consists of public and private
plans, similar to the U.S. model. The number of Brazilians
covered under private plans has grown more than 50 percent over
the past 10 years to nearly 48 million people, roughly a quarter
of the country's population.
Brazil's health insurance regulator, ANS, has expressed
concern that this robust growth has not been accompanied by
adequate investment. Last week, ANS blocked 38 providers from
selling 301 plans for the next three months due to wait times
for exams and surgery. An ANS statement said that included 14
plans offered by providers ASL and Excelsior, which Amil bought
in 2010 to expand into Brazil's fast-growing northeast region.
Foreign investors have also become cautious due to
government intervention in Brazil's private sector, including in
telecommunications, utilities and healthcare.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval by ANS but does
not have to go through an antitrust review.
Amil has more than 5 million clients in Brazil and owns 22
hospitals and 50 clinics. It forecast revenues of $5 billion for
2012, up 15 percent from 2011. UnitedHealth had revenues of
nearly $102 billion in 2011 and expects the deal to slightly
increase its 2013 earnings per share.
The deal includes Brazilian tax benefits worth about $600
million, bringing the effective equity purchase price to about
$4.3 billion, the companies said.
UnitedHealth also said it expects third-quarter net earnings
of at least $1.45 per share. Analysts on average were expecting
$1.25, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.