Feb 26 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest health insurer in the United States, is placing tighter
controls on its coverage of hysterectomies after a device called
a morcellator was linked to the spread of undiagnosed cancer
cells.
In an update to its reimbursement guidelines, UnitedHealth
said that, starting April 6, it will require physicians to
obtain authorization before carrying out certain types of
hysterectomies, a procedure in which a woman's uterus is removed
for reasons ranging from fibroids or endometriosis to chronic
pelvic pain.
UnitedHealth said it will not require prior authorization
for vaginal hysterectomies, in which the uterus is removed
through the vagina, when done on an outpatient basis.
In its update, the insurer cites the American Congress of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists as identifying vaginal
hysterectomies as the preferred method.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory nearly a
year ago recommending that surgeons avoid the use of surgical
morcellators in performing hysterectomies because of evidence
the technique could spread cancerous tissue. Morcellators are
devices used in laparoscopic surgery to cut up tissue so that it
can be removed through small incision sites.
The FDA said a vaginal hysterectomy usually yields
comparable or better results with fewer complications than
laparoscopic or abdominal hysterectomies.
