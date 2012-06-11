By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, June 11 UnitedHealth Group Inc
, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, said
it would maintain the health coverage protections included in
President Barack Obama's healthcare law regardless of how the
Supreme Court rules on the legislation.
The Supreme Court is expected to decide later this month
whether to strike down all or portions of the law, Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement that was passed in 2010.
The provisions UnitedHealth will maintain include continuing
to provide coverage for dependents up to age 26 under their
parents' plan.
The company will also continue to offer certain preventive
healthcare services without requiring a co-payment, which
include annual check-ups, screening for high-blood pressure and
diabetes, and immunizations.
UnitedHealth will also continue to forgo lifetime dollar
coverage limits on policies.
"The protections we are voluntarily extending are good for
people's health, promote broader access to quality care and
contribute to helping control rising health care costs,"
UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said in a
statement. "These provisions make sense for the people we serve
and it is important to ensure they know these provisions will
continue."
The other provisions to be maintained include providing
clear ways for members to appeal coverage claim decisions; and
the elimination of rescissions, which are generally considered
to be retroactive policy cancellations, except in the case of
fraud.
UnitedHealth, which serves more than 38 million members,
said the protections are effective immediately and will be
available to current and future plan members.
The law also bars insurers from denying coverage to children
up to age 19 with pre-existing medical conditions. UnitedHealth
said that while it recognized the value of this provision, "One
company acting alone cannot take that step, so UnitedHealthcare
is committed to working with all other participants in the
health care system to sustain that coverage."
In addition to the insurance protections, the healthcare
overhaul law is designed to eventually expand coverage to more
than 30 million uninsured Americans. It also adds new
regulations and fees to the healthcare industry, particularly
health insurance companies.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Chris Gallagher)