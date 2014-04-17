April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc :
* CEO Stephen Hemsley says healthcare reform law holds
long-term growth opportunities
* CEO says commercial insurance pricing pressure intensified in
some markets,
including New York
* CEO says commercial business lower Q1 use of medical services
due to weather
was offset by costly new hepatitis c drugs
* CEO says "working diligently" to ensure new drugs used under
clinically
appropriate standards
* CEO says cost of treating hepatitis c patients in medicaid,
commercial and
medicare part d was more than $100 million in Q1
* CEO says Q1 included $60 million in optum-related investment
costs
* CEO says 2014 challenges include health care taxes and cuts
to medicare
advantage
* CEO says watching hepatitis c treatment costs, aca taxes,
commercial
membership, New York and medicare advantage