NEW YORK, June 4 Rating agency Egan-Jones cut
the credit rating for the United Kingdom on Monday to AA-minus
with a negative outlook from AA, the latest in a string of
European sovereign downgrades from the agency.
"The over-riding concern is whether the country will be able
to continue to cut its deficit in the face of weaker economic
conditions and a possible deterioration in the country's
financial sector," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we expect that the UK's debt/GDP (ratio)
will continue to rise and the country will remain pressed."
The United Kingdom currently has a AAA rating from both
Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings and an Aaa rating from
Moody's Investors Service.
The economy contracted by 0.3 percent between January and
March and growth in the second quarter is endangered by the
mounting worries about the survival of the euro.
Egan-Jones has recently cut the sovereign ratings for Italy
and for Spain, in each case citing the weak economy and banking
sectors.
