Dec 18 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed the
United Kingdom's long-term foreign currency issuer default
rating at AA-plus citing the country's strengthening economy.
Fitch said the British economy has strengthened since its
last review, with quarterly GDP growth of 0.7 percent in the
second quarter and 0.8 percent in the third quarter.
The UK's ratings are "underpinned by its high-income,
diversified and flexible economy as well as by a high degree of
political and social stability," Fitch said.
The rating outlook is stable.
Last week, Fitch's new chief sovereign analyst told Reuters
that it will take time for Britain to win back its triple-A
rating, stressing it would take more than just a couple of good
quarters of growth to prove its recovery was sustainable.