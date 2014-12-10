Dec 10 United Labels AG :

* Said on Tuesday it had successfully completed capital increase announced on Nov. 19

* Said all 2,100,000 new, no-par-value bearer shares with subscription price of 1.55 euros per share were subscribed by shareholders or placed with institutional investors

* Said gross proceeds from issuance of new shares stood at around 3.255 million euros

* Said proceeds to be used for financing plans for growth in Europe and expansion of B2C business in form of additional airport shops as well as e-commerce platform elfen.de

