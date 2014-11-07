Nov 7 United Labels AG

* Says consolidated revenue increases by 6.3 pct to 22.1 million euros in first nine months

* Says EBITDA improves to reach 0.6 million euros after first nine months

* Says 9-month EBIT rose by 0.8 million euros to 0.1 million euros(prev. year: -0.7 million euros)

* Company plans to raise additional capital

* Says anticipates that FY sales revenue will grow at a rate of between 3 and 12 pct year on year

* Says FY operating profit is expected to be in positive territory

* Measures currently in preparation for purpose of raising additional capital of up to 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: