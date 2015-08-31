(Corrects headline to add company name)

Aug 31 Aug 31 United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd : * Reference to Hong Kong department of health receival of complaint and investigated in co's Hong Kong production plant * Says arsenic was not detected in samples from other batches of the products * Results of analysis revealed that product samples complied with pharmacopoeial standards and manufacturer's specifications * Hong Kong department of health said that in a batch of vitamin c effervescent tablets, one sample was found to contain trace amount of arsenic, 0.83 mg per kg * To protect interests of consumers, the group has taken measures to voluntarily recall the product from overseas market * Also delivered all vitamin c effervescent tablets products to an third party accredited lab to conduct a review of all products" * Source text for Eikon *

(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)