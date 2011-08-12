(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group, Basis Point)

By Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG Aug 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is seeking a 1 billion yuan ($156 million) three-year amortising term loan, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

A handful of banks was last heard to be bidding for the offshore loan, but sources did not reveal the borrower's name then, Basis Point reported on July 29.

According to sources, only a couple of banks bid for the loan and a mandate may have been awarded.

Price talk is at a margin of about 300bp. However, the base rate was not revealed.

One source said the base rate could be one of the yuan rates available from Bank of China Hong Kong , Hang Seng Bank or HSBC .

Another source said proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, general working capital and refinancing existing facilities.

United Labs, with production bases in China, has a market capitalisation of about HK$10 billion. It is China's largest penicillin producer`.

$1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan (Editing by Ken Wills)