Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group, Basis Point)
By Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG Aug 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical firm United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is seeking a 1 billion yuan ($156 million) three-year amortising term loan, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
A handful of banks was last heard to be bidding for the offshore loan, but sources did not reveal the borrower's name then, Basis Point reported on July 29.
According to sources, only a couple of banks bid for the loan and a mandate may have been awarded.
Price talk is at a margin of about 300bp. However, the base rate was not revealed.
One source said the base rate could be one of the yuan rates available from Bank of China Hong Kong , Hang Seng Bank or HSBC .
Another source said proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, general working capital and refinancing existing facilities.
United Labs, with production bases in China, has a market capitalisation of about HK$10 billion. It is China's largest penicillin producer`.
$1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan (Editing by Ken Wills)
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.